Another soaker on the way Friday, a thunderstorm possible too

It’s been a soaker out there today…over ½” rain in parts of the metro plus unusually gray/cool for early May. Yes, it DOES feel more like March than May.

The bulk of the rainy system has moved east of us now so it’s on to light showers at times through the night. This evening will see showers come and go, plus I expect a few sunbreaks before the sun sets along with a breezy southwest wind.

A 2nd very wet system arrives by sunrise Friday for another soaker, in fact I wouldn’t be surprised if we pick up MORE rain tomorrow than what we saw today. A few thunderstorms could pop up as well and that would only enhance the downpours. Pop-up type showers are likely both Saturday and Sunday as a colder airmass moves over the Pacific Northwest. Showers could show up in your neighborhood at any time over the weekend so a chilly outdoor BBQ for Mom on Sunday is risky if you want to stay dry. A few light showers continue Monday.

Showers dwindle quite a bit Tuesday & Wednesday, but we can’t guarantee a totally dry day anytime next week. In general this cool/wet pattern looks to continue through the first half of May.

