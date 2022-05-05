Backyard campfires pose health risk, Multnomah County says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With summer right around the corner, the Multnomah County Health Department is warning and discouraging people from lighting backyard campfires.

Brendon Haggerty, the Healthy Homes and Communities Program for the Multnomah County Health Department, demonstrated at his home the impact wood fires have the environment and your health. Lighting the fire, Haggerty used a particle reader to measure the pollutants in the air.

“In a matter of a minute or two it climbs from good to hazardous and now we’ve actually maxed out the air monitor,” Haggerty said.

He said the types of particles the device are picking up are extremely small. In fact, even fires that have no smoke are still releasing pollution.

“They’re particles so tiny they get past your body’s defenses, into your lungs, and into your blood stream,” Haggerty said.

The pollution can cause cancer, heart disease, diabetes and even birth defects.

“What we’re asking for is for anyone who can avoid burning, just skip the fire,” Haggerty said.

This past February, Multnomah County updated it’s burn ordinance in response to the 2020 wildfires that caused some of the worst air pollutants in the world. Now the county has the power to implement a burn ban year round not just in the winter time. So if the air quality gets to the yellow or red level this summer—you might see a burn ban issued by the county health department.

“In Multnomah County we have about 1 in 10 adults who have asthma and that means chances are there’s someone on your block or someone nearby who is sensitive to something like this,” Haggerty said.

Backyard campfires are not banned by the county but it is encouraged not to light one this summer. However, health officials understand people will still light up their fire pit this summer so they suggest using something healthier, like a gas fueled fire.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.