Deputies respond to workplace murder in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a workplace murder in unincorporated Clackamas County.

According to the CCSO, deputies responded just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to the 15000 block of SE For Mor Court. On arrival, deputies found an adult male victim. Despite efforts to save the man’s life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was located a short distance away with serious injuries and taken to a local hospital by Life Flight, CCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (503) 723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip . Reference CCSO Case # 22-010099

No further details have been released at this.

