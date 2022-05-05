Driver dies in crash after leading Oregon City police on chase

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died after crashing their vehicle during a pursuit with Oregon City police early Wednesday morning.

Police said an officer tried to stop a vehicle at about 12:12 a.m. on Highway 213 at Beavercreek Road for speeding, but the driver did not stop and continued on Beavercreek Road. The driver then turned into the Fred Meyer parking lot, located at 1839 Molalla Avenue, and drove slowly through it.

The driver then sped off at about 12:15 a.m. and fled from police. Police said the driver left the parking lot and traveled on Gaffney lane.

At the intersection of Gaffney Lane and Berta Drive, the suspect driver failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway. Police said the vehicle went airborne, crashed into a fence and a shed.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

Police said detectives from the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and members of the Clackamas County Crime Reconstruction and Forensic Team (CRAFT) are helping with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken with police are asked to call the Oregon City Police Tip Line at 503-905-3505, reference case number 22-010053.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.