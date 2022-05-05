‘Fake & Fatal:’ Oregon group hosts webinar on fentanyl to educate families about dangerous drug

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - “Fake & Fatal” - that’s how a local group describes dangerous counterfeit pills that have been circulating among teens.

Oregon’s Vibrant Future Coalition hosted a webinar on fentanyl Wednesday night to educate families about the dangers of the drug.

Fentanyl pills are often designed to look like prescription opioids, but are much more dangerous. Back in March, two Portland high school students died after taking fentanyl pills.

During Wednesday’s webinar, a Beaverton couple spoke about their teenage son, who died two years ago after taking fentanyl by mistake.

“Cal thought he was taking an oxycontin and he ended up with fentanyl,” said Jon Epstein. “On Monday morning, we checked on Cal and found him unresponsive. We started CPR and we called the paramedics - it wasn’t enough.”

Cal Epstein’s parents, Jon and Jennifer, said the believe if their son had known about fentanyl, things would have turned out differently.

“Kids are often taught, intentionally or not, that pills solve problems, pills help to take away pain. And what kids don’t understand today is that, the pills that are being sold on social media and are being passed in the hallways are not the oxy or Xanax or Percocet that they’re marketed as,” Jennifer said. “But instead they’re a powerful drug that is much, much more powerful than even the heroin or meth or stronger drugs that they would turn away.”

Cal’s parents said drug education in many schools is outdated and doesn’t talk about synthetic opioids like fentanyl. They said it’s important for parents to discuss the dangers with their kids and their neighbors to get the word out.

