Over 6,500 counted as experiencing a form of homelessness in Tri-County area

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In the first full regional snapshot of homelessness in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 6,633 people were counted as experiencing homeless on January 26.

Of those 6,633 people counted, 3,611 were experiencing unsheltered homelessness. An additional 2,222 people were counted in shelters, with 800 more in transitional housing.

• Multnomah County: 5,228 people (3,057 unsheltered, 1,485 in shelter, 686 in transitional housing)

• Washington County: 808 people (227 unsheltered, 496 in shelter, 85 in transitional housing)

• Clackamas County: 597 people (327 unsheltered, 241 in shelter, 29 in transitional housing)

“That doesn’t surprise us at all at Blanchet House,” said Executive Director Scott Kerman. “We have seen evidence of that for the last two years just in terms of the number of meals we serve and the people who are coming up to our door asking for help.”

For the last 70 years, Blanchet House has provided free meals to anyone who needs one at their location in Old Town.

“We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner six days a week,” said Kerman. “We also provide long-term transitional housing here in Old Town and at our Blanchet Farm Program out in Carlton.”

Over the last two years, Kerman says they’ve served over 900,000 to go meals as COVID shut down indoor dining. This week was the first time since the pandemic began they started inviting people to dine in again.

Kerman says they saw a 60% increase in meals the first year of the pandemic. They’ve also seen the need for transitional housing increase as well. To adapt to the increased needs, Blanchet House has added more services.

“We have tripled our staff, we’ve doubled our budget,” said Kerman. “We don’t receive any public funding for the services we provide, so we have done this on the generosity of private donors and foundations and we are just going to continue to innovate to meet the need out there in our community.”

Officials say this year’s data from the Point in Time Count should be considered an undercount of people experiencing homelessness, as the count was made on one night.

The report stated “As a one-night snapshot, the federally structured Count also isn’t designed to reveal how many people move in and out of homelessness over the course of a year, either losing their housing or gaining it back with support services. The extent of homelessness in the community isn’t static, and the number of people experiencing homelessness who need services over the course of a year is much larger than any one-night number.”

Officials say the results also highlight the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

The report stated, “The pandemic continues to present serious challenges for vulnerable community members – sharply affecting service providers and leaving unsheltered homelessness far more visible in the tri-county region. And just as they did before the pandemic, people living with fixed incomes and/or disabling conditions also continue to bear the brunt of the region’s housing crisis. In fact, even during the pandemic, rents and home prices in the Portland-area have continued to grow at one the nation’s fastest paces. The region also continues to see significant numbers of people counted as experiencing chronic homelessness. That means they have at least one disabling condition — a mental health condition, addiction disorder, chronic illness or physical disability — and have been homeless for at least a year. Overall, the three counties tallied 3,674 people who met that definition.”

The results, which officials say will be reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, also stated people of color continue to face disproportionate rates of homelessness. In Multnomah County, people of color made up almost 40 percent of everyone counted in the report this year.

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, who introduced the Safe Rest Village initiative last year, released a statement following the release of the Point in Time Count results:

“I am deeply disappointed in the Joint Office’s execution of the 2022 Point in Time Count. Across the country, it is common knowledge that the methodology behind the Point in Time Count is fundamentally flawed. The fact is the count is only conducted as a federally mandated compliance mechanism. However, the approach in Multnomah County is to add in-depth interviews and layers of complexity. This approach gets us even farther from the requirements of this federal compliance exercise, and it simply doesn’t work. However, real-time data is necessary. From day one of my time in office I have been pushing for real-time data on homelessness. One of my first meetings after being sworn in September 2020 was with staff from Community Solutions, and I led the push to formalize an agreement with Community Solutions and the Joint Office to create a “by name list”—an accurate data set that shows where each person is in our continuum at any given time. Community Solutions and their keystone initiative, “Built for Zero”, were the recent recipients of a $100m Macarthur Foundation grant. They are renowned for their successful work across the country in helping localities use their data to actually reduce homelessness. That was over a year ago. I am again calling on the Joint Office and the many providers contracted through the Joint Office to launch their “by name list” with the greatest urgency. Complex local problems require complex local solutions, and until we have real-time data to understand the problem, we’ll never be able to truly work toward the solutions.”

In Washington County, officials say unsheltered homelessness decreases from 2021 thanks to increased shelter options across Washington County.

The report states, “This is due to increased access and availability of shelter options in Washington County with new bridge shelter locations and new and extended winter shelter options. There were 269 people in shelter in 2021 and 496 people sheltered during Washington County’s annual count, according to 2022 Point in Time Count results.”

“Our response solutions have increased, yet there is much more to do,” said Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington. “Homelessness should never be necessary in our region. We have seen the impact from increasing shelter options and expanded housing resources to support our most vulnerable community members.”

In Clackamas County, the report stated limited data collection still provides insights for future investments. Officials say while dozens of county staff and volunteers came out to assist the count, “COVID-19 outbreaks and the implementation of necessary safety measures amongst outreach teams and at collection sites limited the breadth and scale of data collection normally conducted during Point in Time Counts.”

The report continues, “Even with these limitations, the collected data will provide valuable insights into the current scale of the housing crisis in our region and where efforts to address it should be prioritized. The county is pursuing additional investments in a plethora of service areas, including emergency and transitional shelters, outreach and engagement, and supportive housing services.

In April, the county published a document outlining its values on housing and shelter which helps guide the county’s priorities in addressing the housing crisis our region is currently experiencing. These 13 values guide the county’s work in establishing lasting and effective programs and services, designing equitable housing access and solutions, and incorporating robust community engagement. As analysis of the Point in Time Count results continue, the county will identify additional services and programs for expanded investments which will continue to embody these values and have the most significant effect in assisting our neighbors currently experiencing homelessness.”

“Clackamas County aims to make homelessness and housing instability rare, short, and not recurring,” said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. “Our supportive housing services team is making excellent progress toward its first year goals to provide outreach, case management and permanent housing for those in need. This work, coupled with the Board of County Commissioners’ goal to develop 1,500 affordable housing units, puts the county on track to make a significant difference for all members of our community.”

