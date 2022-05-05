Advertisement

Police investigating shooting in NE Portland; 1 hospitalized

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a Wednesday night shooting near King School Park.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a Wednesday night shooting near King School Park that sent one woman to the hospital.

Officers first responded to the scene in the 4600 block of NE Grand Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. PPB has confirmed the injured woman was taken to the hospital, although her condition at this time is unknown.

A spokesman for the Portland police confirmed a suspect is in custody pending investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

