Advertisement

Portland police investigating shooting in NE Portland; 1 hospitalized

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a Wednesday night shooting near King School Park.
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a Wednesday night shooting near King School Park.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a Wednesday night shooting near King School Park that sent one woman to the hospital.

Officers first responded to the scene in the 4600 block of NE Grand Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. PPB has confirmed the injured woman was taken to the hospital, although her condition at this time is unknown.

A spokesman for the Portland police confirmed a suspect is in custody pending investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Deputies respond to workplace murder in Clackamas County
Over 6,500 counted as experiencing a form of homelessness in Tri-County area.
Over 6,500 counted as experiencing a form of homelessness in Tri-County area
Over 6,500 counted as experiencing a form of homelessness in Tri-County area
Over 6,500 counted as experiencing a form of homelessness in Tri-County area
KPTV File Image
Missing Cornelius man found, WCSO says