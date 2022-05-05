Portland Rose Festival honors former Oregon Governor Barbara Roberts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Rose Festival is just a few weeks away, and a special luncheon was held Wednesday to focus on leadership.

Former Oregon Governor Barbara Roberts was the honoree at Wednesday’s event. Roberts was Oregon’s first female governor. She was elected in 1991.

FOX 12 spoke with her before the luncheon about what it means to be honored.

“I am honored to be able to give whatever mentorship is possible for the court and other young women, and to move them into thinking of themselves as the leaders of the future, which they are,” Roberts said.

Barbara Roberts, former Oregon governor (KPTV)

Also honored at the luncheon was Westview High School senior Neel Jain. He got the “New Emerging Leaders Award” for his creation of PDX Concierge, a student-run, free grocery delivery service that is focused on helping the elderly and immunocompromised.

For more details about the upcoming Rose Festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.