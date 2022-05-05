Portland’s Muslim Community Center target of arson and potentially biased attack, PPB says

PORTLAD Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the community’s help after the Muslim Community Center of Portland was the target of arson and a potentially biased crime Tuesday night.

According to officers, just before 7 p.m. a person was captured on surveillance cameras pouring an undetermined type of accelerant on the back of the Muslim Community Center of Portland’s building. The person then lit the substance on fire. When the fire didn’t take, the person then tried a second time to light the substance.

Images of the suspect in an arson at the Muslim Community Center. (Portland Police Bureau)

PPB says damage was minor and the department’s Arson Investigator and a Portland Fire & Rescue Investigator are working together to investigate this crime.

MCC is located at 5325 North Vancouver Avenue. PPB asks anyone who recognizes the individual or has information regarding the crime to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at (503) 823-3408 or Meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov .

