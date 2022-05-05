Advertisement

PPB: Suspect in custody after shooting Airbnb host in NE Portland

The gun seizer following a shooting in the 4600 block of Northeast Grand Avenue on Wednesday, May 4.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect is in custody after reportedly shooting their Airbnb host in the King Neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to a house in the 4600 block of Northeast Grand Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Arriving police found an adult female with a gunshot to her chest. Paramedics quickly began lifesaving efforts and the woman was taken to a local hospital.

PPB soon learned the suspect was still inside a room in the house and negotiations with the individual began. After a “protracted negotiation,” Caveion L. Lett, 21 surrendered to officers.

Upon investigation, officers learned Lett was renting a room from the victim through Airbnb. The woman had approached Lett regarding his short-term rental when Lett fired shots through the bedroom door.

Following his surrender, Lett was taken into custody and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Lett will be arraigned in court at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Portland Police Bureau said Thursday the injured woman is expected to survive.

