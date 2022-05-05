Providence St. Vincent nurses authorize strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center have voted nearly unanimously to strike, according to representatives.

The nearly 1,600 workers are represented by the Oregon Nurses Association which announced the results Wednesday night. Voting concluded Tuesday after nurses began casting votes April 19 either for or against the authorization of an Unfair Labor Practice strike against the hospital.

“ONA’s Labor Cabinet authorized a strike because nurses at St. Vincent are taking a stand to defend their rights, protest Providence’s unfair labor practices and protect their patients and coworkers. We’ve worked hard to find common ground but Providence refuses to compromise. Nurses won’t keep quiet while our communities get worse and worse care from fewer and fewer nurses,” said Chair of ONA’s Labor Cabinet Kevyn Paul.

ONA says nurses at Providence are in the process of preparing for a strike and will give the hospital a 10-day notice before the walk-off.

In April, ONA nurses said they offered to meet with Providence managers for negotiations 33 times over the last six months.

A Providence spokesperson said Wednesday night negotiations stalled due to ONA unable to schedule further meetings and rejecting the offer of a federal mediator.

“Tonight’s strike authorization announcement is just the latest attempt to delay meaningful discussion, a move that only serves to prevent our valued nurses from receiving the substantial pay raises and expanded benefits they deserve,” the Providence spokesperson said. “When it comes to negotiations, Providence St. Vincent believes that talking solves more than walking. We are eager to continue the dialogue with ONA as we work tirelessly toward finding a mutually agreeable resolution.

