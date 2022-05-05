Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in Muslim Community Center of Portland arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon for information that leads to an arrest in an arson that happened at the Muslim Community Center of Portland on Tuesday.

At about 6:48 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance cameras pouring an accelerant on the back of the Muslim Community Center of Portland’s building, located at 5325 North Vancouver Avenue. The man then lit the substance on fire.

Police said the man tried a second time after the first attempt to start a fire did not work. Thankfully, the building only received minor damage.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believe you have important information, or you recognize the suspect, please contact investigators of submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. To submit a tip, click here.

