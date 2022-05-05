Washington County deputies searching for missing Cornelius man

CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered Cornelius man.

According to deputies, Alejandro “Alex” DeLeon-Mendoza, 48, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. May 4 near the 600 block of S Linden Street in Cornelius.

DeLeon-Mendoza is 5′6″, 260 lbs., and has short black hair with specks of white in it. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, light blue shirt, dark blue hat, dark grey pants, and black and white shoes.

Washington County Search and Rescue is responding to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111 or your local law enforcement agency if you know where DeLeon-Mendoza.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.