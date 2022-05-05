Advertisement

Washington County deputies searching for missing Cornelius man

DeLeon-Mendoza
DeLeon-Mendoza(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:08 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered Cornelius man.

According to deputies, Alejandro “Alex” DeLeon-Mendoza, 48, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. May 4 near the 600 block of S Linden Street in Cornelius.

DeLeon-Mendoza is 5′6″, 260 lbs., and has short black hair with specks of white in it. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, light blue shirt, dark blue hat, dark grey pants, and black and white shoes.

Washington County Search and Rescue is responding to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111 or your local law enforcement agency if you know where DeLeon-Mendoza.

