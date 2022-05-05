WET DAYS AHEAD THROUGH AT LEAST EARLY NEXT WEEK

Good morning! Light rain is spreading across western Oregon and southwest Washington early on this Thursday. Expect to see wet roads on your morning commute. Rain will be pretty steady throughout the day, eventually tapering off between the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s. The break from the rain will be short-lived. Another Pacific system will approach the northern Oregon and southern Washington Coast on Friday. Expect more rain to arrive between the early to mid morning, with a transition to on & off showers during the afternoon. Our snow level will generally be above the passes for the next couple of days, but will drop below the passes Friday night.

This weekend looks like it’s going to be quite the soaker, with on & off showers and downpours at times. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday thanks to sunbreaks and some daytime heating. Our snow level will be around 3,000-3,500 feet on Saturday, and around 2,500-3,000 feet on Sunday. Locations near pass level could receive about 1 foot of snow through the weekend. Snow will be piling up near and above 5,000 feet starting today, so expect multi-foot snowfall totals in the higher elevations (through the weekend).

Scattered showers will continue Monday and potentially into Tuesday. However, Tuesday and Wednesday should feature a lot more dry time. High temperatures *should* be in the mid to upper 60s during this time of year. That won’t be the case for the next week, with daytime highs only reaching the 50s and low 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.