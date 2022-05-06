Man killed in shooting in South Portland, investigation ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the South Waterfront area early Friday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 2100 block of South River Parkway. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead in a vehicle. The victim has not yet been identified.

Officers searched the area, but no suspect(s) were located. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by police.

The Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. South River Parkway will be closed east of South Moody Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.

No additional details have been released at this time.

