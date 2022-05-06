Advertisement

Man killed in shooting in South Portland, investigation ongoing

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the South Waterfront area early Friday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 2100 block of South River Parkway. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead in a vehicle. The victim has not yet been identified.

Officers searched the area, but no suspect(s) were located. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by police.

The Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. South River Parkway will be closed east of South Moody Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigating after two people found dead at Embassy Suites in Tigard
Police investigating after two people found dead at Embassy Suites in Tigard
Police Lights
Police: DUII driver crashes into 14 vehicles in parking lot of Southridge Shopping Center
Man killed in shooting in South Portland, investigation ongoing
Man killed in shooting in South Portland, investigation ongoing
What to do for Mother’s Day 2022 in Portland
What to do for Mother’s Day 2022 in Portland
What to do for Mother’s Day 2022 in Portland
What to do for Mother’s Day 2022 in Portland