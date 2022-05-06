Advertisement

Police: DUII driver crashes into 14 vehicles in parking lot of Southridge Shopping Center

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A person driving under the influence is accused of crashing into multiple vehicles in a shopping center parking lot in Oregon City Thursday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to the Southridge Shopping Center, located in the 1600 block of Beavercreek Road, on the report that a truck had crashed into several vehicles. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found 14 vehicles had been crashed into by a white work truck.

The driver of the truck, who has not yet been identified, sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police said they cited the driver for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, and reckless driving.

The criminal case will be handled by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigating after two people found dead at Embassy Suites in Tigard
Police investigating after two people found dead at Embassy Suites in Tigard
Man killed in shooting in South Portland, investigation ongoing
Man killed in shooting in South Portland, investigation ongoing
What to do for Mother’s Day 2022 in Portland
What to do for Mother’s Day 2022 in Portland
What to do for Mother’s Day 2022 in Portland
What to do for Mother’s Day 2022 in Portland