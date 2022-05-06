Police: DUII driver crashes into 14 vehicles in parking lot of Southridge Shopping Center

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A person driving under the influence is accused of crashing into multiple vehicles in a shopping center parking lot in Oregon City Thursday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to the Southridge Shopping Center, located in the 1600 block of Beavercreek Road, on the report that a truck had crashed into several vehicles. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found 14 vehicles had been crashed into by a white work truck.

The driver of the truck, who has not yet been identified, sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police said they cited the driver for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, and reckless driving.

The criminal case will be handled by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

