Police I.D. victim in Wednesday’s SE Division shooting

Morgan “Max” Victor.
Morgan “Max” Victor.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a Wednesday shooting in Southeast Portland.

Police say 30-year-old Morgan “Max” Victor was found dead in an apartment in the 2800 block of Southeast Division Street. Officers responded to the call just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the cause of death as homicide by gunshot wound.

Following the shooting, FOX 12 spoke with Michael Bouhrer-Clancy, who lives just blocks from where the crime happened. He said he’s surprised to hear someone was killed in a neighborhood that he considers safe.

“Some cars stolen, maybe a few break-ins, but as far as violence - no,” he said. “I’ve always felt physically safe.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781, or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256.

