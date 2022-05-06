Advertisement

Police investigating after two people found dead at Embassy Suites in Tigard

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:03 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred at hotel early Friday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a disturbance with a weapon call at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, located at 9000 Southwest Washington Square Road. Police said two people were found dead, but did not say how the victims died.

Police said detectives are working to identify the suspect, who they believe left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police.

