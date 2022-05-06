Advertisement

Portland police seeks information on Roe v. Wade protest vandals

Images from Roe v. Wade protest.
Images from Roe v. Wade protest.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -The Portland Police Bureau is continuing to investigate damage done to businesses Tuesday, during protests in support of Roe v. Wade.

Investigators say they have recovered video of several damaged properties and are asking for the public’s help identifying those involved.

PPB says in one video, a person spraying graffiti is dressed in a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and distinctive black and white shoes.

In another, a person dressed all in black with a distinctive hat is suspected of breaking several windows.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to send that information to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 22-117206.

