A SOAKER TODAY! T-STORMS POSSIBLE

Good morning! Scattered showers are passing through the region this morning. Today is going to turn out to be a soaker as another Pacific low pressure system approaches from the west. Frequent showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. A lot of the showers today will produce downpours and small hail. It will also turn windy, with gusts up to 30 mph inland & 40 mph along the coast. High temperatures will struggle to hit 60 degrees. Our snow level should stay around 6,000 feet for most of the day. That will change tonight though as cooler air causes the snow level to tumble. By Saturday, we’ll be tracking accumulating snow near & above 3,000 feet.

Saturday will be a touch cooler in the lowlands, with frequent showers once again. There should be sunbreaks though from time to time with highs in the mid 50s. Between tonight & Saturday, Government Camp could receive about a foot of snow, with greater totals possible in the higher elevations. Showers continue on Sunday, but should start to dwindle heading into Monday.

We’re going to be hard-pressed to find a completely dry day over the net week. Monday and Tuesday will feature more dry time than wet, with just a few showers here & there. Wednesday presents the best shot at going 24 hours without rain. Between Wednesday night and Thursday, another Pacific cold front will push rain back into the region.

Hope you all have a great Friday!

