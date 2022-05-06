Tigard police investigating homicide at Embassy Suites near Washington Square

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at hotel early Friday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a disturbance with a weapon call at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, located at 9000 Southwest Washington Square Road. Police said one person was found dead, but did not say how the victim died.

No information about a suspect has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police.

