Two-hour standoff ends with arrest of man with stolen gun, Vancouver P.D. says

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A Vancouver man is in custody after a two-hour negotiation, according to police.

Negotiations began at 8 p.m. Thursday when officers with the Vancouver Police Department responded to a business in the 2600 block of Falk Road for a male passed out in a vehicle parked outside a pharmacy.

Recovered firearm. (Vancouver Police Department)

An employee told officers, prior to calling 911 they had attempted to wake the person but noticed a loaded firearm magazine on the passenger seat, along with gloves and a mask.

Due to the possibility of a gun, officers attempted a high-risk traffic stop after the man sped from the scene before becoming centered on a curb where he refused to exit the car for over two hours, Vancouver P.D. said Friday.

Inside of suspect's vehicle. (Vancouver Police Department)

Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect and offered medical aid as they believe the man had ingested Fentanyl.

Casey S. Keith, 43, eventually surrendered to police and a search warrant for the vehicle turned up a stolen firearm.

Keith was booked into Clark County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and DUI.

