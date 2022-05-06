Advertisement

U.S. Marshals looking for escaped federal prisoner accused of rape and assault in Clark Co.

Andrew Kristovich
Andrew Kristovich(U.S. Marshals)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a man who escaped federal custody in Oregon before allegedly raping and assaulting a victim in Clark County.

U.S. Marshals said 38-year-old Andrew Kristovich escaped the Federal Correctional Institution satellite prison camp in Sheridan, Ore., on April 25. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said he went to a home and viciously assaulted and raped a victim before fleeing with a debit card, cell phone and vehicle.

Caption

U.S. Marshals said Kristovich is believed to be in Snohomish County, Wash. He has ties to the area.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Images from Roe v. Wade protest.
Portland police seeks information on Roe v. Wade protest vandals
A Vancouver man is in custody after a two-hour negotiation, according to police.
Two-hour standoff ends with arrest of man with stolen gun, Vancouver P.D. says
Right arm tattoo.
Andrew Kristovich
Police: DUII driver crashes into 11 vehicles in parking lot of Southridge Shopping Center
Police: DUII driver crashes into 11 vehicles in parking lot of Southridge Shopping Center