U.S. Marshals looking for escaped federal prisoner accused of rape and assault in Clark Co.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a man who escaped federal custody in Oregon before allegedly raping and assaulting a victim in Clark County.

U.S. Marshals said 38-year-old Andrew Kristovich escaped the Federal Correctional Institution satellite prison camp in Sheridan, Ore., on April 25. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said he went to a home and viciously assaulted and raped a victim before fleeing with a debit card, cell phone and vehicle.

U.S. Marshals said Kristovich is believed to be in Snohomish County, Wash. He has ties to the area.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

