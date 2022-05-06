Wet & cool weekend, but some sunbreaks and brief dry weather at times

We’re at just over four tenths of an inch of rain in the Portland metro as of 2:45, and it’s possible we get up to another quarter inch by the end of the night. We’ve seen some downpours along with thunderstorms popping up, especially across central and northeastern Oregon, with some stronger cells closing in over the metro area now. Those isolated thunderstorm chances will continue through the evening.

We’ll cool down even more this weekend into the mid-50s and continue to see wet weather. Saturday will be like a repeat of today, with some heavier downpours mixed in with the showers and some sun breaks, too. It’ll still be showery on Mother’s Day, but not quite as wet.

A winter weather advisory for elevations above 4,000 feet in the Oregon Cascades will start at 5pm and will go through late Saturday morning as we expect another 6 inches to a foot of snow to fall at the higher elevations. Passes will start getting snowy tonight and visibility could be an issue with blowing snow.

Right now, Wednesday and Friday look to be our best shots at mainly dry days of the next seven. Temperatures remain cooler-than-average, with our warmest day only reaching the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.