What to do for Mother’s Day 2022 in Portland
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) -- There’s still time to plan a great Mother’s Day for the moms in your life!
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stops by Zupan’s to get some tips on how to make (or buy!) a stunning bouquet, along with a few ideas on some ways to spend time with mom on her special day.
Click on the following links to learn more:
- Portland Spirit Mother’s Day Cruise - https://www.portlandspirit.com/mothersday
- Moms and Mimosas - http://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events/2020/5/9/moms-and-mimosas-h7tw3-6lr6y
- Mommy and Me Painting - https://www.redchairfarm.com/painting-events
