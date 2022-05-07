First case of new bird flu outbreak detected in Oregon

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The bird flu has now been found in the Pacific Northwest.

Wildlife officials said it’s been found in Linn County, about 100 miles southeast of Portland. The Oregon Department of Agriculture said it was found in a backyard flock of birds.

The avian flu, or bird flu, is spread by migrating birds.

The outbreak started in the Midwest and has been spreading across the country. It has impacted both private flocks and commercial farms.

Wildlife officials said they were expecting the highly contagious virus in the Pacific Northwest after an infected bald eagle was found in British Columbia in March.

So far, the bird flu has not been found in commercial poultry in Oregon.

Officials said if you do have birds or backyard flocks, it’s extremely important to practice good biosecurity.

“The biggest thing is biosecurity since this can be birds flying overhead or landing amongst the flocks,” Dr. Dana Dobbs with the Washington Department of Agriculture said. “It’s good if you can bring them under cover or cover their coops, clean up any food spills, limit visitors to the farm, especially if they are other poultry owners.

The outbreak has led to the culling of 37 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. since February. It’s also caused an increase in egg and poultry prices.

The last time Oregon saw a bird flu outbreak was in 2015.

If you suspect that you have a bird with the flu, wildlife officials said to contact them immediately. They will then test and track infections.

