Kalama man dies in rollover crash on I-5

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A Kalama man died in a rollover crash on I-5 in Cowlitz County on Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said just before midnight, troopers responded to I-5 north near milepost 31. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck that had rolled over. They said the pickup went off the highway to the left, hit a barrier, rolled and then came to rest in the left lane.

WSP said the driver of the pickup died at the scene. He has been identified as 23-year-old Dustin Pitner of Kalama.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

