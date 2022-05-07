Kalama man dies in rollover crash on I-5
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A Kalama man died in a rollover crash on I-5 in Cowlitz County on Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol.
WSP said just before midnight, troopers responded to I-5 north near milepost 31. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck that had rolled over. They said the pickup went off the highway to the left, hit a barrier, rolled and then came to rest in the left lane.
WSP said the driver of the pickup died at the scene. He has been identified as 23-year-old Dustin Pitner of Kalama.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.