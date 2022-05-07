Man dies, roommate arrested after shooting in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died, and his roommate has been arrested in a shooting in Beaverton on Friday night, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Police said just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Southwest Macorey Court. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He has been identified as 37-year-old Levi Pierce.

Police said the investigation led to the arrest of Pierce’s roommate, 34-year-old Austin Sutton. He was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.

