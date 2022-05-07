New details emerge after Airbnb shooting suspect appears in court

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – New details are emerging into a shooting at an Airbnb in Northeast Portland on Wednesday. The new information follows a court appearance by the suspect, as well as the victim’s boyfriend.

Officers were first dispatched to a house in the 4600 block of Northeast Grand Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Arriving police found a woman with a gunshot to her chest. Paramedics quickly began lifesaving efforts, and the woman was taken to a local hospital. According to the hospital, the woman is doing better while still being treated at Legacy Emanuel.

Following negotiations, 21-year-old Caveion L. Lett, 21 surrendered to officers. According to court documents, Lett was renting one of three rooms in the home on Northeast Grand Avenue.

The homeowner and her boyfriend had been trying to get him to leave and documents revealed in court Friday show Lett had made threats about a gun. Additionally, Lett is accused of removing a camera installed in a common area of the house.

Wednesday night, the homeowner and her boyfriend were planning to evict Lett. They knocked on his door to ask about the camera when police say he began shooting through the door.

Speaking at Lett’s arraignment, the homeowner’s boyfriend said, “I do not believe he can be released because he literally did this no reason. I was at his door, I asked for the camera back that he stole, and after that he opened fire on me and my girlfriend, hitting my girlfriend. This is a person who is unpredictable, and he cannot be released.”

Lett says he intended to hit the man instead of the woman.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.