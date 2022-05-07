Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in E Salem

Deadly pedestrian crash investigation.
Deadly pedestrian crash investigation.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
May. 7, 2022
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Friday night in east Salem, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO said just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 600 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast in unincorporated east Salem. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. The pedestrian, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said a car was traveling northbound when the pedestrian was hit. They do not believe the driver was speeding. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation. No citations or arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man who died.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

