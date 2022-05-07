Advertisement

Police investigating shooting after person seriously injured in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in northeast Portland on Saturday morning.

PPB said just before 10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Victoria Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, the found one person who was shot. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they are still looking for a suspect. Officers have not released any additional details.

