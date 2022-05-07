Police investigating shooting after person seriously injured in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in northeast Portland on Saturday morning.

PPB said just before 10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Victoria Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, the found one person who was shot. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they are still looking for a suspect. Officers have not released any additional details.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.