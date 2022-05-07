Portland man arrested for attempted murder during road rage incident on Highway 26

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department has arrested a suspect in an April 6 attempted murder along Highway 26.

According to officers, Carl Ryon Anthony Sehy, 32, of Portland, was driving his vehicle eastbound on Highway 26 near NE Cornelius Pass Road when he was involved in a confrontation with the victim’s vehicle, also heading eastbound.

During the confrontation, Sehy fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle which had five people inside. Hillsboro P.D. said Friday no victims were seriously injured.

Sehy fled the scene but was arrested Friday shortly after noon before being lodged into Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sehy was previously arrested and convicted for robbery and kidnapping.

