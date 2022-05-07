Advertisement

PPB: Suspicious activity check ends in officer-involved shooting

Multiple Portland police units respond to an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:37 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore (KPTV) – Multiple Portland police units are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Portland, officials say.

Units were dispatched just before 9:15 p.m. Friday regarding suspicious activity in the area of NE 78th Avenue and NE Mason Street.

As of 10 p.m., 28 units had been dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau confirms all officers are uninjured and the injured suspect has been taken to a local hospital.

Investigation will close Northeast 78th Avenue to Northeast 80th Avenue, Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Skidmore Street.

This is breaking news and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

