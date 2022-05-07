PPB: Suspicious activity check ends in officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND Ore (KPTV) – Multiple Portland police units are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Portland, officials say.

Units were dispatched just before 9:15 p.m. Friday regarding suspicious activity in the area of NE 78th Avenue and NE Mason Street.

As of 10 p.m., 28 units had been dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau confirms all officers are uninjured and the injured suspect has been taken to a local hospital.

Investigation will close Northeast 78th Avenue to Northeast 80th Avenue, Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Skidmore Street.

This is breaking news and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

