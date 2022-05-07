SHOWERY WEEKEND AHEAD

Good morning! It’s another wet start for many of us, with clusters of showers passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Our snow level is gradually falling, and should be around 3,500 feet today. Expect to see on & off showers, with downpours at times. Isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Elevations near and above the Cascade Passes could end the day with 8-12 inches of new snow. Due to the showery nature of the snow though, sunbreaks should keep roads in pretty good shape. We have to remember that it’s May and that sun angle is much higher. It doesn’t take long to melt snow off of pavement. That being said, I’d still approach the passes with caution.

Looking ahead to Mother’s Day, an organized Pacific system will be pushing toward the southern Oregon Coast. Many of us to the north will start the day dry, but showers look likely between the late morning and afternoon. Our air could turn even more unstable than today, so thunderstorms will be at play. Temperatures will be running 10-15 degrees below normal all weekend long, with highs only hitting the mid to upper 50s.

Showers look like they’ll dwindle between Monday and Tuesday, with much more dry time than wet time. Highs rebound to about 60 degrees both days. Wednesday should be the driest day of the week. More rain will move in between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Have a great Mother’s Day weekend!

