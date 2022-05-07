Suspect in crimes at Portland houses of worship arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have arrested a man suspected in several crimes, including arson, at houses of worship in Portland in the last week.

The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested 34-year-old Michael Bivins of Portland for four cases.

Bivins is facing charges for crimes at Congregation Shir Tikvah, Congregation Beth Israel and the Muslim Community Center of Portland.

Police said on Tuesday, Bivins was captured on camera as he poured an accelerant on the back of the Muslim Community Center of Portland’s building, located at 5325 North Vancouver Avenue. He then lit the substance on fire.

Bivins is also accused of vandalism, including breaking windows and graffiti, at the other two locations.

Bivins was arrested with the help of the Beaverton Police Department after he visited KPTV and demanded to speak to a reporter. A Beaverton detective followed up, coordinated with PPB and Bivins was taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing, and further charges may be possible. PPB detectives have also been working with federal authorities on these cases. If anyone has more information, you’re asked to contact detective Meredith Hopper at (503) 823-3408 or meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.

