Suspect and victim identified in deadly Clackamas County workplace incident

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the names of both the suspect and victim in a deadly workplace incident in Clackamas County.

According to officers, Cesar Farfan-Martinez, 27, no fixed address, is believed responsible for the death of John Barnett, 60, of Vancouver.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once they arrived, they found an injured man who died a short time later, despite their attempts to save him.

Steven Stabler, who took photos of the scene that showed an ambulance parked in front of American Wood Dryers on SE For Mor Court, said he heard a commotion shortly before first responders arrived.

“The next thing you know, there’s screaming and yelling and then we hear the fire department, paramedics, Clackamas County Sheriff coming down here,” said Stabler.

Deputies found Farfan-Martinez not far from the original scene, also seriously injured. He was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital, before being released and booked into Clackamas County Jail.

Farfan-Martinez is being held without bail on a charged of murder in the second-degree.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.