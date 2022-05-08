Eugene PD: Man from Portland area resisting arrest at large house party injures 3 officers

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Eugene Police Department said it responded to a party with hundreds of people, and a Portland-area man at the scene resisting arrest injured three officers Saturday night.

Eugene police said on Saturday just after 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Ferry Street. They said the home is known to be a party hotspot. It ranked sixth out of the top 10 locations with 44 calls for service related to noise and alcohol since March 2020.

When officers arrived, they found hundreds of people in and around the home. They told the residents to clear the party. The residents were all cited for prohibited noise, with more charges forthcoming under the city’s unruly gathering ordinance.

As officers were attempting to leave, some people standing in the street refused to clear the roadway. One suspect stood in front of a patrol car attempting to leave, despite siren and verbal warnings.

An officer attempted to arrest the man for blocking traffic. During the attempted arrest, the man pulled away and hit the officer in the face. The officer suffered injuries to his face and nose. As three officers attempted to arrest the suspect, a large crowd surrounded them. A woman who identified herself as the suspect’s mother had to be pushed away to allow officers to complete the arrest.

Based on the crowd behavior, and concern for officers’ safety, officers from Eugene police, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield police and the Oregon State Police responded to assist. This left several other calls for service answered.

Two other officers suffered injuries to their hands while struggling to arrest the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old William Crever of the Portland area. He was uninjured and taken to the Lane County Jail on multiple charges.

Five residents of the home, all men between the ages of 20 and 21, were cited for prohibited noise.

