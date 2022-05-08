Advertisement

Long helps Red Bulls to 1-1 tie with Timbers

New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8), left, fights for the ball against Portland...
New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8), left, fights for the ball against Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson (19) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Harrison, N.J((AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:41 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Long scored the equalizer for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Long scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls (5-2-3) in the 67th minute, assisted by Dylan Nealis.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the lone goal for the Timbers (2-3-6).

The Red Bulls outshot the Timbers 10-6, with three shots on goal to one for the Timbers.

David Bingham had two saves for the Timbers.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the Philadelphia Union and the Timbers host Sporting Kansas City.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

