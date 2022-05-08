Police arrest man for attacking another with hammer near Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a man who attacked another man with a hammer in northeast Portland on Saturday evening.

PPB said at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue on the overpass of I-84. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed, cut and lying in a pool of blood. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers found a crime scene and spoke with witnesses. The witnesses said the suspect hit the victim on the head with a hammer repeatedly. They also heard the suspect demanding the victim’s coat and wallet.

The witnesses gave a good suspect description and arriving officers saw the suspect enter the Oregon Convention Center.

Officers setup a perimeter around the convention center. They contacted convention center security, gave them the suspect description and security found the suspect leaving from the east side of the building. Officers went there and arrested 28-year-old Luke Andrade. Robbery detectives responded to investigate.

Andrade was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges, including robbery and assault.

