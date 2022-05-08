Advertisement

Police arrest man for attacking another with hammer near Oregon Convention Center

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a man who attacked another man with a hammer in northeast Portland on Saturday evening.

PPB said at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue on the overpass of I-84. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed, cut and lying in a pool of blood. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers found a crime scene and spoke with witnesses. The witnesses said the suspect hit the victim on the head with a hammer repeatedly. They also heard the suspect demanding the victim’s coat and wallet.

The witnesses gave a good suspect description and arriving officers saw the suspect enter the Oregon Convention Center.

Officers setup a perimeter around the convention center. They contacted convention center security, gave them the suspect description and security found the suspect leaving from the east side of the building. Officers went there and arrested 28-year-old Luke Andrade. Robbery detectives responded to investigate.

Andrade was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges, including robbery and assault.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

kptv file image
Eugene PD: Man from Portland area resisting arrest at large house party injures 3 officers
Vancouver house fire in garage Saturday night.
Firefighters force entry into Vancouver garage to put out fire, rescue pet turtle
Mt. Hood Meadows
Ski season still going strong on Mt. Hood with extra blast of snow
Ski season still going strong on Mt. Hood with extra blast of snow
Ski season still going strong on Mt. Hood with extra blast of snow