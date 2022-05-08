Advertisement

Ski season still going strong on Mt. Hood with extra blast of snow

By Paulina Aguilar
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Rain continues this weekend in Portland, which means snow in the mountains.

It’s not unusual for people to head to the mountain but, what is unusual, is the fresh snow in May.

Mt. Hood Meadows announced it received a foot of snow Friday night. Many at the mountain said it feels more like winter than spring.

“We came up here for closing day at Meadows,” visitor Nick Shenck said. “We typically expect it sunny and 65 or 70-degree day but it was dumping snow all day.”

Locals weren’t the only ones surprised; visitors from Minnesota were just as shocked and expected to see rain. Granted the weather, people took advantage of Mother Nature.

“I mean we still hiked about 5 miles today,” Rebecca Kwiatkowski said. “Spent all of our day outside. No different pretty much.”

“It’s pretty incredible,” Shenck said. “Mid-winter there wasn’t a lot of snow. It was looking pretty bare then it started snowing pretty hard, so we were all very grateful and happy about it.”

Visitors said the roads to the mountain were wet but easy to drive, but later on Saturday, the roads were a little more difficult.

If you plan on making the trip for Mother’s Day, make sure to check the roads before you leave and that your car is prepared.

