Some dry time & showers Mother’s Day, warmer midweek

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We saw off and on showers Saturday mixed with sunbreaks, and had a bit of a breeze as well. It was a cooler day yet again, with metro area highs only topping out in the upper 50s. A few isolated thunderstorms and downpours popped up, but most of those were in the foothills and in the Cascades. East side of the Portland metro got a bit more rain than the west side.

It will continue to dump snow in the mountains overnight, so passes might get a little dicey for travel in the morning. Right now Santiam Pass is covered in snow, while Highway 26 is looking a little slushy. There is a winter weather advisory for the Oregon Cascades until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Mother’s Day will be another cool, showery day for the Portland area, but the morning and evening look mainly dry. We’ll see a few afternoon showers, along with an isolated thunderstorm chance. Our high temperature will be around 55 degrees.

The precipitation should start to taper off Monday, and we should be back to mainly dry conditions Tuesday and Wednesday along with slightly warmer high temps in the low 60s. Another wet system comes through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but things are shaping up to be much drier and warmer by the end of the week and next weekend.

Happy Mother’s Day!

