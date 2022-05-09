Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in SE Portland, PPB says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in SE Portland.

East Precinct officers first responded just before 11:20 a.m. on May 4 to the area of SE Powell Boulevard and SE 50th Avenue following reports of a bicyclist who had been hit by a car.

The bicyclist, identified as Shane Johnson, 43, had been riding an electric bike when he was hit by a vehicle leading to life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries Saturday, May 7.

According to PPB, following the severity of the accident, the Major Crash Team responded. The driver of the vehicle that struck Johnson remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officers soon learned from witnesses and obtained video Johnson had unexpectedly entered the roadway before being hit.

Johnson’s death is considered the 22nd traffic-related death this year. The last deadly traffic-related incident happened Dec. 4, 2020.

