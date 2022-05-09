Cold Monday morning, then cloud-sun mix day with scattered showers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We are off to another cold May morning with the possibility of areas of frost, especially to the west side of the metro. We will see patchy fog this morning, then a cloud sun mix with a few scattered showers today, high 59. A couple of showers are possible tomorrow, otherwise partly sunny, high 61.

Wednesday gives us a nice dry, partly cloudy day with highs in the mid 60s. Another rainy systems moves in on Thursday, high 58. Scattered showers Friday into Saturday morning. Friday’s high will reach 60 degrees, Saturday we warm to 68! Sunday will act more like spring with partly cloudy skies, high 72.

