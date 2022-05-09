Drier & Sunnier Through Mid-Week

We had a nice afternoon, but now showers and some heavier downpours are moving through the region and will for the next few hours. We could also see a thunderstorm this afternoon. By evening things will be drying out and we will see skies become mostly partly cloudy.

Tomorrow looks like it will be a drier day and partly cloudy to mostly sunny for much of the day! Around dinner time we will see another chance for a shower. Wednesday also looks like it will be a drier day with partly cloudy skies for much of the day. However, by evening clouds are looking to increase and we could see some showers ahead of a wet and cool system that moves in overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a wet day, with rain and showers for most of the day. Temperatures will also be much cooler, with highs only into the mid 50s. Friday should start drier, but we will likely see some showers later in the day.

Temperatures will be cool the entire workweek, but this weekend, they could be warming up to right around average or slightly warmer. We will see showers likely both Saturday and Sunday though.

Monday continues to see a shower chance but looks a bit drier than the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the new workweek and temperatures cooling down again.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.