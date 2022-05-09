Advertisement

Gresham P.D. searching for father and son missing since Sunday morning

30-year-old Maclovio Gil-Sierra and his son, seven-year-old Anthony Gil.
30-year-old Maclovio Gil-Sierra and his son, seven-year-old Anthony Gil.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is seeking to contact a father and child last seen or heard from Sunday morning.

According to Gresham P.D., 30-year-old Maclovio Gil-Sierra and his son, seven-year-old Anthony Gil, drove from their home in Gresham to Hudson’s Bay High School on East McLoughlin Boulevard in Vancouver, to play soccer.

Officers say they two are known to have made it to the park but have not been heard from or seen since.

Maclovio was driving a gray 2007 GMC Yukon, with Oregon license plate 462MRM. He is described as 5′4″ tall and 160 lbs., with short black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anthony is described as being approximately 3′6″ tall, “skinny,” with black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a horizontal white stripe, and brown pants.

Anyone who knows of Maclovio’s or Anthony’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency police dispatch at (503) 823-3333.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

McNutt.
Hillsboro man gets 45 months in prison for child pornography case
Damage at the Oregon Right to Life building as seen May 9, 2022.
Molotov cocktails thrown at Oregon Right to Life building in Keizer
KPTV File Image
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in SE Portland, PPB says
Man arrested after hoarding guns in violation of a court order
Man arrested after hoarding guns in violation of a court order