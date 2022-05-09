Gresham P.D. searching for father and son missing since Sunday morning

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is seeking to contact a father and child last seen or heard from Sunday morning.

According to Gresham P.D., 30-year-old Maclovio Gil-Sierra and his son, seven-year-old Anthony Gil, drove from their home in Gresham to Hudson’s Bay High School on East McLoughlin Boulevard in Vancouver, to play soccer.

Officers say they two are known to have made it to the park but have not been heard from or seen since.

Maclovio was driving a gray 2007 GMC Yukon, with Oregon license plate 462MRM. He is described as 5′4″ tall and 160 lbs., with short black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anthony is described as being approximately 3′6″ tall, “skinny,” with black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a horizontal white stripe, and brown pants.

Anyone who knows of Maclovio’s or Anthony’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency police dispatch at (503) 823-3333.

