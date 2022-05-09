Hillsboro man gets 45 months in prison for child pornography case

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office has sentenced a Hillsboro man convicted of accessing child pornography to 45 months in prison after violating probation.

Scott Michael McNutt II, age 51, was first investigated Aug. 2016 for downloading and sharing child pornography. Investigators say an undercover software was used to download the images directly from the McNutt’s computer. The following March, a search warrant was granted, and hundreds of videos were located, the D.A.’s office said Monday.

McNutt eventually pled guilty to 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. McNutt was placed on five years of probation.

Several months after his conviction, McNutt was found to have violated his probation, consuming alcohol, accessing the internet, attending his child’s soccer practice where minors were present and viewed child pornography.

On May 6, McNutt’s probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

McNutt is being transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

