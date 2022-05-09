Advertisement

Hillsboro man gets 45 months in prison for child pornography case

McNutt.
McNutt.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office has sentenced a Hillsboro man convicted of accessing child pornography to 45 months in prison after violating probation.

Scott Michael McNutt II, age 51, was first investigated Aug. 2016 for downloading and sharing child pornography. Investigators say an undercover software was used to download the images directly from the McNutt’s computer. The following March, a search warrant was granted, and hundreds of videos were located, the D.A.’s office said Monday.

McNutt eventually pled guilty to 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. McNutt was placed on five years of probation.

Several months after his conviction, McNutt was found to have violated his probation, consuming alcohol, accessing the internet, attending his child’s soccer practice where minors were present and viewed child pornography.

On May 6, McNutt’s probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

McNutt is being transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

30-year-old Maclovio Gil-Sierra and his son, seven-year-old Anthony Gil.
Gresham P.D. searching for father and son missing since Sunday morning
Damage at the Oregon Right to Life building as seen May 9, 2022.
Molotov cocktails thrown at Oregon Right to Life building in Keizer
KPTV File Image
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in SE Portland, PPB says
Man arrested after hoarding guns in violation of a court order
Man arrested after hoarding guns in violation of a court order