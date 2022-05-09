Advertisement

Keizer Pride Fair canceled due to ‘safety concerns’

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The organizer of the Keizer Pride Fair has canceled this year’s event, citing safety concerns.

Organizer Claire Snyder said police and city leaders have shown a tolerance for discrimination against the LGBTQ community, specifically during last month’s far-right rally called “The Reawaken America Tour.”

Snyder said there’s no specific threat, rather a “consistent environment of discrimination.” She also said she cannot, with limited resources, protect people who attend the event from harassment.

To read a full statement about the cancellation, click here.

FOX 12 has reached out to Keizer police for comment, but have not yet heard back.

