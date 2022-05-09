Keizer Pride Fair canceled due to ‘safety concerns’

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The organizer of the Keizer Pride Fair has canceled this year’s event, citing safety concerns.

Organizer Claire Snyder said police and city leaders have shown a tolerance for discrimination against the LGBTQ community, specifically during last month’s far-right rally called “The Reawaken America Tour.”

Snyder said there’s no specific threat, rather a “consistent environment of discrimination.” She also said she cannot, with limited resources, protect people who attend the event from harassment.

