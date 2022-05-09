Man arrested after hoarding guns in violation of a court order

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after violating a court order that banned him from owning firearms because of domestic violence convictions, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Brazilian National and Vancouver resident, Joao Ricardo DeBorba, 46, allegedly entered the United States on a tourist visa in 1999 and overstayed his visa, falsifying work documents to buy firearms.

DeBorba first started buying guns in 2019. He bought three guns in Oregon and Washington and was later arrested for drunk driving when he was found with a Glock pistol.

DeBorba continued to buy guns and falsify information about his citizenship on required forms until November of 2019 when he was arrested for domestic violence assault.

He was served a “No Contact” order and was ordered to surrender all of his guns. He was arrested shortly after for violating the no contact order, and police seized 20 firearms from his home.

In January, DeBorba was convicted in a second case of domestic violence assault and told that he was not allowed to own firearms.

On Friday, Police arrested DeBorba for violating that order again, and seized five guns and three AR-15 without serial numbers, otherwise known as ghost guns. Police also found a large amount of ammunition, gun silencers and multiple gun cases.

DeBorba is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Washington for the duration of his court proceedings.

