Advertisement

Man arrested after hoarding guns in violation of a court order

Man arrested after hoarding guns in violation of a court order
Man arrested after hoarding guns in violation of a court order(US Department of Justice)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after violating a court order that banned him from owning firearms because of domestic violence convictions, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Brazilian National and Vancouver resident, Joao Ricardo DeBorba, 46, allegedly entered the United States on a tourist visa in 1999 and overstayed his visa, falsifying work documents to buy firearms.

DeBorba first started buying guns in 2019. He bought three guns in Oregon and Washington and was later arrested for drunk driving when he was found with a Glock pistol.

DeBorba continued to buy guns and falsify information about his citizenship on required forms until November of 2019 when he was arrested for domestic violence assault.

He was served a “No Contact” order and was ordered to surrender all of his guns. He was arrested shortly after for violating the no contact order, and police seized 20 firearms from his home.

In January, DeBorba was convicted in a second case of domestic violence assault and told that he was not allowed to own firearms.

On Friday, Police arrested DeBorba for violating that order again, and seized five guns and three AR-15 without serial numbers, otherwise known as ghost guns. Police also found a large amount of ammunition, gun silencers and multiple gun cases.

DeBorba is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Washington for the duration of his court proceedings.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, of Salem was indicted on Thursday.
Salem man indicted for drug trafficking and manufacturing ghost guns
As the City of Portland continues to grapple with out-of-control gun violence, those working to...
“Ghost Guns” could present additional challenges during gun crime investigations

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in SE Portland, PPB says
Homicide investigation at Washington Square Embassy Suites.
Police identify victims killed in Tigard hotel shooting as Portland brothers
KPTV File Image
Portland Police arrest two suspects in two different Old Town shootings
Suspect in crimes at Portland houses of worship arrested
Suspect in crimes at Portland houses of worship arrested