Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by driver on Morrison Bridge

Deadly crash on Morrison Bridge
Deadly crash on Morrison Bridge(Oregon Department of Transportation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on the Morrison Bridge late Sunday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 5 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash on the Morrison Bridge near the southbound Interstate 5 ramp to the bridge. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Medical arrived and began providing aid to the man, but he died at the scene, according to police. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time. The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-121917, or call 503-823-2103.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman dies in shooting on Eastbank Esplanade; 1 person detained
Woman dies in shooting on Eastbank Esplanade; 1 person detained
Lola Arnao Beauty
Mother-daughter beauty brand Lola Arnao is looking to change the way you shave
Mother-daughter beauty brand Lola Arnao is looking to change the way you shave
Mother-daughter beauty brand Lola Arnao is looking to change the way you shave
Ian and Nolan Umlandt
Sherwood Bowmen baseball brothers prep for the state championships, new beginnings