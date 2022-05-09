Man dies after being hit by driver on Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on the Morrison Bridge late Sunday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 5 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash on the Morrison Bridge near the southbound Interstate 5 ramp to the bridge. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Medical arrived and began providing aid to the man, but he died at the scene, according to police. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time. The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-121917, or call 503-823-2103.

